Savannah Man indicted for a 2018 murder on base at Fort Stewart Video Video

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) - A Savannah man has been indicted for the murder of the wife of a deployed U.S Army soldier on base at Fort Stewart.

News 3 has learned 27-year old Stafon Davis of Savannah is charged with Premeditated Murder in the July 2018 shooting of 24-year old, Abree Boykin.

The indictment says while on Fort Stewart, Davis "willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation" killed Boykin by shooting her with a 9mm firearm.

The suspect is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Davis is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is scheduled to have his first appearance in Florida and will be required to appear in the Southern District of Georgia for further proceedings.

"Nothing will ever resolve the pain and suffering this murder has caused the husband, family and friends of Abree Boykin, but hopefully this indictment is the beginning step toward some sense of justice for them," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of The FBI Atlanta. "This result would not have been possible without the cooperation of our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Army and U.S. Attorney's Office."

The FBI and CDI will still offer a reward worth up to $20,000 for information leading to the location of Boykin's black 2018 Honda Accord, Georgia License Plate RLQ1762.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Atlanta Field Office at (770)-216-3000.

The Boykin case is being investigated by the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command, with assistance from the Savannah Police Department and the U.S Marshals Service.

News 3 has also learned the suspect has a criminal history dating back to 2010.