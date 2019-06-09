Savannah Animal Activists protest horse-drawn carriages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Animal activists gathered on Saturday to protest horse and carriage rides throughout the historic district.

Savannah Animal Advocacy is calling for an all-out ban of horse and carriage rides in the city. Activist Julie Wein told News 3 that Savannah’s streets are too hot for the hooves of horses.

The city suspended tours last month during record heat in compliance with the city ordinance.

Carriage Tours of Savannah said the horses are always comfortable despite the sweltering temperatures.

Animal advocates told News 3 that they believe motorized tours are the solution.