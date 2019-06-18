Savannah AMBUCS gives away 4 bikes to kids with different abilities

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Four children were gripping the chance to ride their new Amtrykes on Monday night!

Savannah AMBUCS, a local nonprofit, gave away four specially-adapted, therapeutic tricycles to kids with developmental and/or physical challenges. These unique Amtrykes are designed to strengthen and inspire mobility.

One mother told News 3, she never even thought her daughter would be able to walk, let alone ride a bike. Her daughter, Brianna, suffers from Tuberous Sclerosis which is a rare condition that forms tumors in her brain.

"She suffers from about three to four seizures a day, sometimes it could be up to 10 seizures a day, " said Kaleena Coyle, her mother.

There's no cure for Brianna's disease, but parents said a gift like this helps to relieve some financial pressure.

Inez Steele said her son outgrew his first tricycle.

"To buy all this stuff, it costs a lot of money. A lot of money, so it helps out financially and it helps to give the child the ability to go out and be a normal child," said Steele.

The ability to ride a bike is something many parents could only dream for their child.

Steele added, "When they talked about a bike for a child with his disability, I said, 'how is that possible.' For a long time he couldn't sit up, but he's managing to do a lot better now."

The word "disability" is often attached to these kids, but the nonprofit AMBUCS is working to change that. The organization believes these kids are capable, just different. The ability to ride a bike gives these children an opportunity for inclusion and independence.

AMBUCS also provides scholarships for physical, occupational and speech therapy students from Savannah who are attending a program in Georgia, at The University of South Carolina or students in the PT and Speech programs at Armstrong State.

The nonprofit currently has more than 104 kids and adults with different abilities who bowl every Saturday from September to May.

News 3's Danni Dikes is a Celebrity Bowler this year for AMBUCS. Her goal is to raise $3500 for the organization. Each Amtryke costs around $800.

