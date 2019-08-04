President Trump responds to deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – President Donald Trump is saying that federal law enforcement is working with local authorities to investigate a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The shooting in Dayton early Sunday left at least nine dead and comes just hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed at least 20.

Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that “information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton.”

In a second tweet , he wrote, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

White House officials said Trump, who is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, would be updated on both shootings throughout the day.

10:10 a.m.

A witness is describing the chaos that unfolded on the streets during the shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Anthony Reynolds says he and his friends were leaving a bar in the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday when they heard the first gunshot.

He says the gunfire was “rapid” after that and “people were just falling.”

The 31-year-old Reynolds says he got a glimpse of the shooter, who he says was dressed in all black and carrying a large gun.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the gunman was wearing body armor and had extra magazines for his .223-caliber rifle.

Nine people were killed and dozens more were injured before police killed the shooter.

9:20 a.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio says “thoughts and prayers are not enough” after a shooter killed nine people and wounded dozens more before he was killed by police in Dayton.

In a statement Sunday, Brown says he is angry that state and national lawmakers won’t pass more gun safety laws.

Several proposals have been introduced in the GOP-led Legislature this session that would tighten requirements on firearms sales, transfers and storage. A gun safety group is also pushing to change state law to require background checks on nearly all guns sales.

The Republican who leads the Ohio Senate also shared a statement praising the quick response from Dayton police.