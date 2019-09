MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSAV) – A driver in Myrtle Beach, S.C. captures video of a possible tornado during Hurricane Dorian. The video above was shot by Wayne White.

Wednesday the National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning for the east coast from northern Georgia to southern Virginia. The Category 3 hurricane leaves tens of thousands without power

Officials predicting a “potentially life threatening storm surge” up to 8 feet around the North Carolina-South Carolina line.