Political firestorm at Chatham Co. Board of Elections Video

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) -

Tempers flared inside the Chatham County Board of Elections days after votes were certified.

Chatham County citizens say they are fed up with the issues on November 6 that need to be fixed before the runoff.

Outraged Chatham County voters showed up at Monday’s public board meeting to express their concerns of alleged voter suppression.

More than 30 stood in unity calling for Supervisor Russell Bridges and Chairman Tom Mahoney step down from the Board of Elections.

"It was apparent that there was not an effective if at all an emergency back up plans for any failures on the day of the election. I want to know why this wasn't why did you execute a backup plan,” registered voter, Renada Tolbert said.

Voters have had concerns since the night of the election. Many say they dealt with long lines, no signage, low staffing, and an inadequate number of polling machines. Not to mention the issues across the state with provisional and absentee ballots.

After questions weren’t being answered Chairman Mahoney adjourned the meeting.

"Where is the respect. you have no respect. you have no regard. and this ain't about the color of our skin cause guess what I stay in a district where its just as many white folks as it is black folks,” registered voter, Nikki Simpson said.

It was quickly readjourned after board members unanimously felt the need to respond the questions and concerns.

"I make a motion that we do take time to go through those questions that have been clearly stated that we do have answers or information that could be addressed,” Board Member, Malinda Scott Hodge said.

The Board of Elections did address the questions and concerns they had answers to. And discussed with a smaller group of voters, possible solution to make voting better in Chatham County.