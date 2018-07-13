ONLY ON 3: Family identifies Ft. Stewart victim Video

HINESVILLE, Ga., (WSAV) - It’s been two days since the wife of a deployed soldier was found dead on post.The family has identified the victim as 24-year-old Abree Boykin, but police have not yet identified her.

The family tells News 3 they are left heartbroken filled with unanswered questions about how and why she died.

Military police say they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead at their Fort Stewart home Tuesday night. Her husband started to worry when Abree Boykin missed their daily 3 a.m. phone call and then he reached out to family members.

"I kept calling, I kept calling, and I think the third time I called that's when they said they found her car and her door was unlocked,” says her cousin Adrian Haywood.

She called military police after not hearing from her since Sunday. She knew something was wrong when she wasn’t the only one. That’s when she decided to drive to Fort Stewart.

"As soon as they told me that they wouldn't let us near the house. you know, in my gut, I already knew in my gut that something wasn't right,” Haywood said. "And that's when they gave us the news at the mp station on Fort Stewart that she was no longer with us. "

She tells News 3, Boykin was in cosmetology school and was supposed to start a new job Tuesday, but she never showed up. Neither did she attend class on Monday.

"I hate that this had to happen to her, she was so young, she was getting her life together and she didn't deserve this,” Haywood says.

The family says they're lost with little information from military police.

"They're not even telling us how she was killed and that's one thing that we're trying to figure out, what happened to her. We know that it was a homicide but we want to know how,” Haywood says.

The family is hoping for is closure during this disturbing tragedy. Haywood tells News 3, Boykin and her husband just got married earlier this year. We've learned he has been notified and will be returning shortly from Korea.

A statewide search for the suspect is now underway. Police are asking everyone in the state to be on the lookout for a Black 2018 Honda Accord, Georgia Tag RLQ1762. They believe the driver may have information about her death.

Special Agents with the U.S. Criminal Investigation Command are leading the investigation.