Mayor calls controversial meeting a 'national embarrasment' Video

SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV) -

Friday afternoon, Savannah Alderman and Mayoral Candidate Van Johnson held a press conference to address his decision to attend a controversial ‘Only Black Media’ meeting that has since gained national attention. Johnson simply apologized for his actions.





Shortly after, Mayor Eddie DeLoach held an unscheduled press conference in response to Johnson. Mayor DeLoach says the meeting has become a national embarrassment for the city of Savannah.

We spoke to locals to ask their point of view on the meeting.

"How can you bar the white press,” says James Frazier. Frazier admits he saw the coverage of the meeting, he also attended Johnson’s conference Friday.

Frazier’s question is one that stems from all parties. Many immediately began to express concern on Facebook after Johnson showed up.

More than 200 comments in two hours on the WSAV News 3 Facebook page.

One comment reads, “You will never get my support after that mess…” Another says, “Mr. Johnson has apologized, forgive and move on.”

Frazier says Johnson is a great candidate, but he believes there is a better way of doing things.

“It’s not right for you to just allow the black media. To me if they were going to do something like that, don't make it public,” he said.

Mayor DeLoach who is running for re-election says this was poor on Johnson's behalf. “After the meeting, Van's excuse was this was not my meeting. It then took him over two days to apologize for his poor judgment,” he said.

DeLoach adds that he would not sacrifice his principles for political gain.

We asked Frazier if he thinks Johnson's decisions will cost him the election. “No. No. He has a very solid record in the community. He has a rapport with the people,” he said.

We asked Johnson the same question. “I believe that some people will take this and believe what I have to say and they would know who I am. they remember the times I have advocated and collaborated and communicated and brought people to the table and there are some that no matter what I say will never believe me,” he said.

Johnson goes on to say that he feels an apology was necessary.

Mayor Deloach says he would like people to know Savannah for what it truly is because this controversial meeting is not an example.“For all those that have called emailed and texted my office from all walks of life, I want to assure you this is not who we are in Savannah...We will continue to be the open the everyone and I will not sacrifice my principles for politicals gain. We have been and we will continue to be known as the Hostess City of the South,” he said.