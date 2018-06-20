LOOK AGAIN to save lives

SAVANNAH, Ga. – WSAV is on your side helping you keep your children safe.

Every summer, we report heart-breaking stories of kids dying in hot cars. The Look Again campaign is an effort to remind parents to always check the backseat.

The Centers For Disease Control says the interior of a car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, and leaving a window open is not enough. Consider always leaving an important item in the back seat of your car, like your purse or your shoe. Another suggestion is to keep a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat; when the child is in the seat, put the stuffed animal up front with the driver.

You can get a free Look Again sticker to put on your windshield from Pediatric Associates in Pooler, Savannah, and on Whitemarsh Island or at the Ford dealers listed below.