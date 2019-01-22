Locals honor the life and work of Dr. King, the legacy he left behind

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Thousands of people lined the streets in downtown Savannah on Monday to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the annual MLK Observance Day Parade.

More than 300 organizations took part in the 39th annual event, which included: floats, bands, law enforcement officers and schools. Many families also brought their young children out to the parade to instill in them Dr. King's lessons of service, equality and peace.

One Savannah resident, Paula Cuiler, told News 3 she has been attending the parade for fifteen years. She said that the icon's message helped to set the foundation for her own family.

"Each year, we come and celebrate together as a family. What he stood for...for freedom, for unity and the service, and our family is about that, as well," said Cuiler.

Another Savannah resident in the crowd told News 3 that he marched with Dr. King when he was a kid. Moskie Truell said the country has made great strides since the 1960's, but citizens need to continue to keep the reverend's dream alive.

Truell said, "it takes time to change, and I see a lot in this country. The country is changing compared to when I was a youth, and the young people today have more opportunities to do things that I didn't have when I was growing up, so I encourage them to just take advantage of it."