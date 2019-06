POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – Around two-thousand people got down in the dirt on Saturday morning for the 8th Annual JCB MudFest.

All the proceeds for the run will benefit the Lady Bamford Center to support the development of local children from homeless and low-income families. Participants ran and splashed through the five mile and five kilometer courses that wind through JCB’s Savannah campus.

JCB raised $140,000 this year from this event.