International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian

(AP) – Hurricane Dorian pounded away at Bahamas on Tuesday in a watery onslaught which devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals.

At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

NASA aired footage showing the huge storm dominating the view of earth from the International Space Station.

The storm weakened to a Category 2 storm on Tuesday, but still devastated infrastructure in the Grand Bahama Island, leaving the island’s main airport under 2 metres (6 feet) of water.