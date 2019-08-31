1  of  2
Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian: SCAD closes Savannah location due to storm BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Henry McMaster Declares State of Emergency for South Carolina

Hurricane Dorian: SCAD closes Savannah location due to storm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design announced that they are immediately closing the Savannah location due to the threat of hurricane Dorian.

Read the SCAD press release below:

“Due to the magnitude of the storm and the uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian’s path, the SCAD Savannah location is closed, effective immediately. 
Fall orientation and move-in are postponed until at least Monday, Sept. 9. The start of fall quarter classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11. 
For over forty years, the safety and well-being of SCAD students, faculty, and staff remains the university’s number one priority. The delay in the quarter’s start gives anyone currently in the area time to make evacuation plans and delays the arrival of our students who will be coming to the Savannah location from across the globe.”

Savannah College of Art of Design

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories