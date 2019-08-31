Hurricane Dorian: SCAD closes Savannah location due to storm

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design announced that they are immediately closing the Savannah location due to the threat of hurricane Dorian.
Read the SCAD press release below:
“Due to the magnitude of the storm and the uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian’s path, the SCAD Savannah location is closed, effective immediately.Savannah College of Art of Design
Fall orientation and move-in are postponed until at least Monday, Sept. 9. The start of fall quarter classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11.
For over forty years, the safety and well-being of SCAD students, faculty, and staff remains the university’s number one priority. The delay in the quarter’s start gives anyone currently in the area time to make evacuation plans and delays the arrival of our students who will be coming to the Savannah location from across the globe.”