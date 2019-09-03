Hundreds of evacuees leave Savannah ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Hundreds of people are taking the warnings seriously to get out of harm’s way.

The Savannah Civic Center is operating as an Evacuation Assembly Area on Tuesday to help bus families out of town. Many of the people are homeless or don’t have their own transportation. Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order on Sunday night, for coastal counties east of I-95. This includes Chatham, Bryan, Camden, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties, or Evacuation Zones A and B.

Some people started arriving at the Civic Center as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday to ensure a seat on the free shuttle to a shelter in Augusta.

One person told News 3, he evacuated during Hurricane Matthew and he is not taking any chances when it comes to Hurricane Dorian.

“I rather just leave and forget about the materialistic things because right now, I can always replace that, but I can’t replace my individual self.” Ptr Bryant, Savannah resident

The Evacuation Assembly Area will remain open until 6 p.m. It will not reopen on Wednesday. Residents who wish to take advantage of this service can only bring two suitcases. Animals are allowed, but they must be in a crate and have up-to-date vaccinations.

Chatham Area Transit will provide free rides to the Civic Center until 6 p.m.