Hilton Head declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island, in conjunction with Beaufort County and other local municipalities, declared a state of emergency as it continues to watch the path of Hurricane Dorian, Mayor John McCann announced Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Dorian and working with the County and other entities to coordinate resources to deal with the impacts this storm may bring,” McCann said. “Collectively, we will stage our resources and tap into federal response funding should we experience the effects of this storm.”

McCann urged residents to begin making any necessary precautions in the event it appears the storm will negatively impact the Island.

City officials say additional updates will be released as information becomes available. They ask that residents continue to follow us to receive reliable information at:

www.hiltonheadisandsc.gov

www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC

www.twitter.com/TownofHHI

WSAV News 3 will also continue to bring you the latest developments as they happen.