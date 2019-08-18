Gun control advocates in Savannah join rallies across the country

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Dozens of people gathered in Forsyth Park on Saturday to raise their voices for a common cause.

Members of Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety all carried signs and made speeches about tackling gun violence.

This was one of the dozens of rallies held across the nation this weekend. Gun control advocates hope they can pressure Congress to end their recess early and pass legislation that would require background checks on all gun sales.

In El Paso, Texas, city leaders called for a ban on assault rifles. The rally marked two weeks since the Walmart mass shooting that left 22 people dead and 25 others injured.

Protestors in Savannah held signs saying, “change gun laws or change Congress” and “support background checks.”