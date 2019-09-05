Governor Brian Kemp Lifts Mandatory Evacuation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday morning Governor Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the coastal counties of Georgia. CEMA says all Chatham County residents can return to their homes at this time.

CEMA says they will be working throughout the day to return those who evacuated to an inland shelter through the Evacuation Assembly Area.

CEMMA advised that soldiers, civilians, and family members of Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF) are to follow the guidance of the Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield senior command.

The Talmadge bridge is still currently closed. Georgia Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge today. Returning residents should be aware of the potential of power outages, downed powerlines, and debris in roadways. At this time the Georgia Power Outage Map indicated that approximately 6,000 residents in Chatham County are without power. Tybee and Skidaway Islands have been significantly affected by the power outages.

After the Storm Safety Tips from Georgia Power: