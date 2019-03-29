Georgia bill may cost riders extra to take an uber or lyft

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Ride-sharing is known as one of the most convenient ways to get around town. However, a decision to take an Uber or Lyft may soon cost customers more money.

House Bill 276 passed through the Georgia House of Representatives and is currently in the Senate. The bill proposes adding a sales tax to ride-sharing trips, which could increase fares by up to 8.9%. One Uber/Lyft employee in Savannah told News 3, the bill would affect both the riders and the drivers.

"That will take more money out of the rider's hands which will in turn flip around and have fewer rides for the drivers so take money out of the driver's hands, as well," said Victor Jackson.

The tax would apply to any company that makes at least $100,000 annually. Jackson said he is concerned the tax will hurt patients who rely on the medical benefits from using the applications.

"Most riders use their Medicare to pay for their rides to and from the doctor's visits, and that's up to a certain cap amount, and with the increase in the ride prices, they may or may not be able to receive as much money," said Jackson.

Lyft also released the statement, “adding some of the country’s highest taxes to ride-share trips will leave many Georgians stranded. Not only have Lyft and services like it vastly increased mobility for riders, but the availability of on-demand transportation has helped to reduce impaired driving and strengthen local economies. Increased costs to ride-sharing will also reduce earning opportunities for drivers as Georgians choose other ways to move around.”

According to Lyft's economic report:

Nearly half (49%) of rides begin or end in low income communities

30% of Lyft users do not own or lease a personal vehicle and 65% say the availability of Lyft has impacted that decision

Victor Jackson told News 3, he believes taxing the riders would be a mistake.

"It's the people who really need it the most. People who their car broke down or someone has stolen their car, and they're trying to get to work, or people who need to go back and forth on their dialysis treatment for the cancer centers, just going to the doctor's office...I think they will be greatly affected by this."​​​​​​​

