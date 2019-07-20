Ga Dept. of Revenue agent charged with racketeering in illegal gambling investigation

MACON, Ga (WSAV) – An enforcement agent for the Georgia Department of Revenue has been charged with racketeering in financial crimes and illegal gambling investigation according to the District Attorney.

Macon-Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said Ronald C. Huckaby, 53, of Statesboro, was arrested Friday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, the crime happened between Jan. 1, 2016 and July 8, 2019, when Special Agent Huckaby was a special agent in charge in the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Alcohol and Tobacco Division, overseeing the Pooler and Douglas regions.

Cooke said Huckaby is accused of accepting five sets of round-trip airline tickets and a $13,000 watch from a man named Nita Raval in return for “influence and information.” Raval was charged with racketeering in the S&W Amusements case and accused of participating in an enterprise that has profited from tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal gambling.

Cooke said Huckaby is also accused of accessing the Department of Revenue’s tax computer system in July 2017 to provide Raval with private information about a competitor’s tobacco license.

The DA said Special Agent Huckaby has resigned.