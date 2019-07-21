Four people displaced, family pet dead after weekend house fires

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue officials say a man is displaced after an early morning house fire on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the home on E. Anderson Street just before 5 a.m. Firefighters discovered smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-story building and quickly extinguished the fire.

Officials say the resident was not home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy: Savannah Fire Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue officials say three people are displaced and a family pet died after a Saturday morning house fire.

Officials say it happened just after 10 a.m. on E. 56th Street. A teen had knocked over a gas can while moving a lawnmower and a hot water heater ignited the flames.

Firefighters acted quickly to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the house next door.

Two teens were home at the time of the fire but both escaped unharmed. Officials say the dog was overcome by smoke and died despite firefighters’ efforts to resuscitate him.

The neighboring house suffered heat damage.