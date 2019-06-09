Fort Stewart soldier shot at a party in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) - A Fort Stewart soldier was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Hinesville. It happened on the 900 block of Pineland Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Gosseck, with the Hinesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, party-goers were firing multiple rounds from different weapons into the air outside the residence.

At one point, a Fort Stewart soldier sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm and was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. The incident resulted in the arrest of Ricky Barnett for providing false information to investigators.

Lt. Gosseck said they are looking into whether the shot fired at the soldier was intentional or accidental. They are expecting additional arrests.

