Five people shot in Allendale County, SC shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLENDALE, S.C. - Five people were shot in Allendale County, South Carolina, on Saturday night.

According to Allendale Police, they were responding to a report of shots fired at 473 Main Street South at around 9:30 p.m. Officers learned on the scene that several people had been shot and already taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Police said five men were reportedly being treated for bullet wounds at an area hospital.

The Allendale Police Department has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, (SLED), to conduct an investigation concerning the shooting incident.

News 3 will continue to update this story.