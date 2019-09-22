Family of 6 displaced after cooking fire in Burton

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – A family of six, including four children, are displaced after an early morning cooking fire on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a house on Garet Smalls Road. Burton Fire and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort worked together for three hours to extinguish the fire.

A Burton Fire Marshal told News 3 the fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stove. An adult female was taken to the hospital for minor burns or injuries. No one else was hurt.

Officials said this is the second cooking related fire this week, the last one displacing a family of seven.