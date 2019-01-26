EXCLUSIVE: Federal employee shares shutdown struggles Video

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) - Hundreds of thousands of workers have gone more than a month without a paycheck.

News 3’s Darius Johnson sat down with one of the federal employees affected. We're concealing his identity to allow him to share his story.

He says he is one of many workers who did not support the shutdown. For 35 days he's still been required to work for the Department of Justice.

“We have a job to do. As federal employees, we don't have time to be dealing with politics. Our job is pretty much to do what we have to do,” the employee says.

He's dealt with a number of shutdowns in the past. But this one is the worst, he says because of how long it lasted and its effect on his family.

“'It is affecting real American people,” he said.

But he worries even more about the single-family households and those where both are federal employees.

“Then you have colleagues that are both federal employees, no money coming in,” he said.

Money began to dwindle to the point that he thought about searching for an additional temporary job to supplement his income.

"We are professional employees we never expect to come to work for free and worry about paying our bills, you know, that's not the federal government. Where are we now,” he said.

He's pleased the president announced a temporary solution since he'll have a paycheck again.

"All of those funds that are coming back to me it's going to go back to pay off all the bills that I'm backed up on. So technically I'm still going to be broke,” he said.

He says the biggest question he wants federal employees to ask while the government is temporarily reopened is..."who do we want to take care of us and not use us as political pawns just to get their agenda across,” he said.

He says if the government shuts down again, he will still continue to work because he considers it his duty.



