Dorian brings rain, wind & tornadoes to Carolinas

WILLMINGTON, N.C. (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian remains swirling off the coast of North Carolina and Southern Virginia, but the storm has weakened to a Category 1. Residents of the Carolinas bearing Dorian’s wrath over the past 24 hours as the hurricane scrapes along the coast. Many in the storm’s path waking Friday morning to devastated homes and businesses after tornadoes sprung up Thursday with little warning.

“I looked outside and the tornado was literally just going through the back, bouncing away across there…debris flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life,” says Byron Cox, a resident of Emerld Isle, N.C.

Tens of thousands are without electricity as power lines are down throughout the region. Hurricane Dorian is weakening and moving further out to sea, away from the coast of North Carolina and Virginia.

“Fortunately, we’ll be back open this weekend,” says Brett Yearout, a Charleston business owner, “ The sun will be out, poor people in the Bahamas have years to regroup. But we’ll be all good in a couple days.”

