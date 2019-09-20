Developing: SC college student wounded in shooting that prompts lockdown

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University was locked down early Friday after a shooting near one of its dorms that left a student wounded.

School officials on Friday said the student is expected to make a “full recovery.” In a news release, they described the student’s injuries as not life-threatening but provided no other details. A news conference is planned for later Friday.

News outlets report the school sent out an alert around 2:30 a.m., instructing students to shelter in place over a shooting at Hugine Suites, a co-ed upperclassman housing complex. Another alert sent minutes later warned students to avoid the area until further notice.

