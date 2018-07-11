DEVELOPING: Overturned Dump truck closes W. Anderson St.
SAVANNAH, GA., (WSAV) - An overturned dump truck has West Anderson Street closed between the Truman and Skidaway Road.
Savannah Police is currently on the scene. They say the street with be closed for a while as they try to clear debris and get the truck upright.
No one was hurt.
