Barriers setup in eastbound lanes on I-16 in preparation of contraflow for Hurricane Dorian preps. Photo: GDOT

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday morning the Georgia Department of Transportation began shutting down eastbound lanes on I-16 in preparation for the contraflow scheduled to begin at 8 Tuesday morning.

GDOT announced around 7:15am Tuesday that crews shutdown I-16 eastbound.

No go eastbound on I-16 past Exit 39. You must get off and find another route. #HurricaneDorian #evacuation #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/gcS1x5t3Io — GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) September 3, 2019

Drivers will not be able to travel past Exit 39. Drivers must get off and find another route.