Top Stories

Crews put out fire in homeless camp

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

Crews put out fire in homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) - The Truman Parkway is back open after a small fire at the homeless camp underneath.

Chatham County tells News 3, a trash pile was on fire.

While crews were putting out that small fire, portions of the Truman Parkway were shut down.

Some folks evacuated their tents, no one was hurt.

We're told the Truman Parkways is back open at this hour.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center