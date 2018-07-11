Crews put out fire in homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) - The Truman Parkway is back open after a small fire at the homeless camp underneath.
Chatham County tells News 3, a trash pile was on fire.
While crews were putting out that small fire, portions of the Truman Parkway were shut down.
Some folks evacuated their tents, no one was hurt.
We're told the Truman Parkways is back open at this hour.
