Chatham County Evacuation Assembly Area to open Tuesday morning

Chatham County, GA (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency announced the Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA) will open at the Savannah Civic Center at 8 in the morning on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to assist people that cannot evacuate themselves from Chatham County. People can take a Chatham Area Transit (CAT) bus to the Civic Center free of charge.

Citizens will be transported from the EAA to an inland county shelter.

To ensure a place on the shuttles, residents should plan to arrive at the EAA in the morning.

The EAA requests the following:

·       No more than two bags or pieces of luggage per person.

·       If evacuating with an animal, only domesticated animals will be accepted. Animals should be in a crate and have shot records.

Late Sunday evening, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called for mandatory evacuations of Coastal Georgia counties for areas east of I-95 beginning at noon on Monday, September 2. Chatham County residents should now begin preparations for evacuation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8AM on Tuesday, September 3. This new traffic pattern will allow traffic to flow westerly on all four lanes of I-16 towards Macon.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) remains in the Mobilization Phase (Operating Condition 3). CEMA has been in either Operating Condition 3 or 4 for the past seven days monitoring Hurricane Dorian and putting resources in place. The county is now ready for evacuation beginning at noon today.

Governor Brian Kemp will hold a press conference at 10:30 am Monday morning in Chatham County with local officials to provide additional information.

