Celebrate Juneteenth across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - You can commemorate the end of slavery in the United States across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this weekend.

Telfair Museums invites the public to its 12th annual observance of Juneteenth with a Free Family Day at the Jepson Center. The Juneteenth Celebration will feature storytelling, music, and demonstrations highlighting African American history and Gullah-Geechee culture, kicking off observances of Juneteenth in the Savannah area.

The program will end with a featured performance by The Savannah United House of Prayer Shout Band. The vibrant music of brass shout bands in the United House of Prayer is a tradition dating back to the early 20th century. The event is on Saturday, June 8th, from 1-4 p.m.

Bluffton will also hold a community celebration of Emancipation and Freedom on Saturday. It will feature a day of live performances, organized activities, food vendors, and arts and craft vendors. That is scheduled at the Heyward House on 70 Boundary Street from 4-9 p.m. General admission is five dollars. It's free for children 14 years old and younger. Lawn chairs are encouraged for seating.