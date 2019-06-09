Top Stories

Celebrate Independence Day at Fort Stewart with Lady Antebellum!

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 AM EDT

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) - It is never too early to make Fourth of July plans!

Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield is inviting the public to Marne 2019 Independence Day. This is the second annual event and includes music, food, and fun for the whole family. 

The headline act is 7-time Grammy winner Lady Antebellum with special guest, Caroline Jones. The concert is followed by a fireworks display. 

The base gates open at 3 p.m., the concert is at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are at 10 p.m. 

The event is free including parking, but food and beverages are sold on site. 

 

 

 

