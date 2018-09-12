Carolina residents head south ahead of Florence Video

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga., (WSAV) -

We caught up with many people escaping the storm as they crossed the Georgia state line.

Many of them with families, pets, and cars packed to the brim.

Traffic has been stopped and go nearly all day as many people head south. It was a different story last year with many going the opposite way for Irma. A lot of the people I spoke with say they're not taking any chance.

We spoke with two families both coming from the Myrtle Beach area. They say they're not risking it.

"I’ve seen a lot of hurricanes and depressions. I lived through Hazel. I was nine-years-old when Hurricane Hazel came,” Linda Atkinson says.

She says she’s never seen anything like it in six decades. For Florence, she got in the car with her family of seven and four dogs to head to Jacksonville. Her daughter Wendy Julkerski, says they originally prepared to ride out the storm but decided not this time.

"I’m worried about what may be the scene when I get back,” Atkinson says.

She says she packed up her life in photos, she calls them irreplaceable memories she couldn't bare to lose.

“It's kind of hard sometimes when you think about losing and I treasure my life,” Atkinson.

Alex Castillo, of Florida, survived Hurricanes Charlie and Irma. When he saw Hurricane Florence churning toward South Carolina he knew he had to travel to the Palmetto State to get his mom and their other 8 family members to safety.

"They weren't really prepared they were like oh it's just going to blow up. But when it looked like it was getting bigger and stronger I'm like oh no,” Castillo.

And he’s on a mission to drive from Florida to South Carolina and back before Florence.

"We still driving hardly any sleep so we want to get home and keep them safe,” Castillo says.