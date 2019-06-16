Top Stories

Candler County Sheriff's Deputies arrest sex offender

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 11:25 AM EDT

METTER, Ga (WSAV) - The Candler County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a sex offender on Sunday morning. 

This is according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The post says Deputy Brandon McGahee encountered Edward Wade Emanuel at the Family Dollar in Metter around 2:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Emanuel had failed to register as a sex offender with the Sheriff's Office. 

Emanuel was arrested and is currently behind bars in the Candler County Jail. 

