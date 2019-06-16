Candler County Sheriff's Deputies arrest sex offender

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook: Candler County Sheriff's Office

METTER, Ga (WSAV) - The Candler County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a sex offender on Sunday morning.

This is according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The post says Deputy Brandon McGahee encountered Edward Wade Emanuel at the Family Dollar in Metter around 2:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Emanuel had failed to register as a sex offender with the Sheriff's Office.

Emanuel was arrested and is currently behind bars in the Candler County Jail.