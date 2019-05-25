Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV)

A small plane crashed and caught fire on St. Simons Island, killing the pilot.

Authorities say it happened around 9:25 a.m. Saturday on the island's north end.

Glynn County Police Chief Brian Scott says the single-engine plane took off from Savannah, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south, and was en route to McKinnon St. Simons Airport. After the fire was put out, blackened pieces of the plane were scattered along a wooded area with trees blackened by the fire.

Scott says no homes or bystanders were affected by the crash.



Authorities have identified the pilot but are not releasing the name until family members can be notified.



The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine what caused the accident.



----------------------------------

BRUNSWICK, Ga - A plane traveling from Savannah to Saint Simons Island crashed Saturday morning, according to Glynn County police.

Officials said the single-engine Cessna C182 aircraft crashed at McKinnon St Simons Island Airport in Brunswick, Georgia around 9:30 a.m. after taking off from Savannah International Airport.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on board. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, and the FAA will investigate.

News 3 will continue to update this story.