BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police say one person is hurt after a shooting on Brendan Lane in Bluffton.

Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, police say they saw the victim on the ground. Police say the man was shot in the ribcage.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Bluffton Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Right now, they do not have information on a suspect.