Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s deputies looking for man who ran from traffic stop

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly ran away following a traffic stop on Saturday evening.

According to the news release, Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a silver Honda on Parris Island Gateway in Burton. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away onto Goethe Hill Road. He then stopped the Honda and ran into a wooded area.

K-9 units tracked the suspect to the area of Old Jericho Road but could not find him. Deputies describe him as an African-American male, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, approximately 200 pounds with short gray hair. He was wearing black shorts with a red stripe and no shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office says that a records check on the Honda confirmed that it had been reported stolen out of Ridgeland.