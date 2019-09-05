A look at the behind the scenes of Effingham County’s emergency operations

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday morning Effingham Emergency Management Agency (EEMA) released a new update along with pictures of their crew at work overnight.

EEMA monitored Dorian through the night, which approached the area as a Category 3 hurricane. The Emergency Operations Center is still functioning at Level 1 for response and recovery. After daybreak and if conditions allow, crews will begin checking and clearing the roads.

EEMA advises that Dorian still poses a threat to area with the center of the storm parallel with the Chatham County coast.

See the pictures of EEMA’s behind the scenes below:

Effingham Need to Know Info:

Local Announcements:

• Effingham County Schools will be closed on Thursday; with Friday to be determined.

• Effingham County Board of Commissioners and Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed Thursday; with Friday to be determined.

• Effingham County Courts will be closed Thursday.

• The Effingham County Recreation Department will be closed and all activities have been postponed through Thursday; with Friday and weekend to be determined.

• The Effingham Animal Shelter is closed and not accepting any additional animals until further notice.

• The City Offices of Guyton and Springfield will be closed Thursday; with Friday to be determined.

• The City Offices of Rincon will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

• Atlantic Waste will suspend collections for Thursday; additional routes will run this weekend to catch up.

• Waste Management has suspended services and will resume normal scheduled next week.



Independent Shelters Open for Effingham Residents

Any resident seeking the use of these shelters will need to bring their own food/drink, toiletry

items, bedding, and clothes.

• Elam Egypt Baptist Church} 184 5th St, Guyton-GA 31312

• Liberty Christian Fellowship Church} 302 Church St, Guyton-GA 31312

• Royal Temple Holiness Church} 409 Victory Ave, Guyton-GA 31312

• Springfield United Methodist Church} 210 Cleveland St, Springfield-GA 31329

• Oak Grove Church of Christ} 2000 Lexington Ave, Rincon-GA 31326