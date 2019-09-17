92-year-old helps lead volunteers to make 110,000 meals for Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Savannah leader in the fight against hunger is stepping down from her position.

92-year-old Selina Johnson said she’s retiring. She has been leading the efforts along with other volunteers from St. Thomas Episcopal Church to organize more than 110,000 meals for the homeless.

The group, called the “Unseen Guests,” prepare nutritious, home-cooked meals twice a month for the Union Mission Phoenix Project. The program provides permanent housing and supportive services to people living with HIV/AIDS.

“Our project not only serves the homeless but people who are at risk for homelessness, so when a person is diagnosed with HIV/ AIDS, it’s an illness, and often they aren’t able to work, or maybe they’re only able to work part-time (…) toward the end of the month, a lot of folks are maybe low on their benefits. These [meals] are really helpful to be sort of the bridge that get them through the end of the month.” Pat Youngquist/ Executive Director, Union Mission

The “Unseen Guests” meet twice a month to fill this need. Angelina Nichuals, who is taking over for Johnson as Director, said the group prepares 325 to 350 meals a month. They rely on funding from the Union Mission Thrift Store and the community.

“I strongly believe God guided me all these years to fit me to do this ministry, and that’s why I’ve been so dedicated. (…) This program has meant so much to me, until I don’t know what I’m going to do without it.” Selina Johnson, Retiring at 92-years-old

