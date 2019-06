SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at a home on Brownsville Court Saturday morning.

Firefighters discovered a fully engulfed two-story home at around 1 a.m. Neighbors reported the fire.

Savannah Fire officials said the two residents were not home at the time. Crews acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the houses next door. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.