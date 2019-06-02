Top Stories

11-foot alligator invades kitchen in Clearwater, FL home

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-foot (3.4-meter) alligator busted through a kitchen window and broke several bottles of red wine in a Florida home before it was captured.


Police tweeted that the gator was removed from Mary Wischhusen's Clearwater condominium early Friday. No one was hurt. 


Wischhusen uses a walker. She told news outlets that the moment she saw the lumbering reptile, she moved into her bedroom, closed the door and called the police. She says she played computer games while waiting for help to arrive.


Wischhusen says it took two trappers and ten police officers two hours to get the alligator out of the home, where she has lived for almost four decades.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center