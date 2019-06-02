11-foot alligator invades kitchen in Clearwater, FL home
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-foot (3.4-meter) alligator busted through a kitchen window and broke several bottles of red wine in a Florida home before it was captured.
Police tweeted that the gator was removed from Mary Wischhusen's Clearwater condominium early Friday. No one was hurt.
Wischhusen uses a walker. She told news outlets that the moment she saw the lumbering reptile, she moved into her bedroom, closed the door and called the police. She says she played computer games while waiting for help to arrive.
Wischhusen says it took two trappers and ten police officers two hours to get the alligator out of the home, where she has lived for almost four decades.
