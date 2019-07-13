1 dead, 6 hurt after car crash on I-16







POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Police are investigating what led up to a crash that killed one person and injured six others.

Police say they responded to the crash at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. Eastbound lanes of I-16 were closed for several hours while emergency crews cleaned up debris.

Police say the crash involved three cars. It happened near the Pooler Parkway interchange on I-16.

Police say one person died in the crash. EMS took six other people to the hospital. Police say they are all in stable condition.

The names of the seven people have not yet been released.

Pooler Police are investigating the cause.





