Holly Dixon, the owner of Timeless Interiors, seeing a need for affordable luxury items, started the business out of the back of a truck. She states, “My kids were grown, and I converted our spare utility to drive around artwork, florals, and other decorations to peoples’ homes.” That was over 15 years ago. Since then, the business has grown to over 70,000 square feet of furniture, a weekly television show, HGTV, and set the standards for staging in the Lowcountry.