Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Consumer Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Our Changing Climate
Washington
National News
International News
Military
Education
Buddy Check 3
Community
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Storm Team 3 NOW
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Hurricane Central
Live Cams
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Our Changing Climate
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Georgia Flood Maps
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Closings Alert Sign Up
Report a Closing
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Southeastern Stream Live
Top Stories
The Shawn Quinn Show: 9/10
Top Stories
Georgia Southern sprints past Maine, wins 2019 home opener
UPDATE: Raiders cut Antonio Brown hours after wide receiver asks for release
Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him after team voids nearly $30M in guarantees
WSAV Sports Now: Emergency Hurricane Podcast
On Your Side
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Photo Galleries
Community Corner
WSAV Photographers
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Story Ideas
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
This is Our History
Trending Stories
Schools announce Hurricane Dorian make up days
Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces
CNT agents arrest three, seize drugs and firearm in separate operations Tuesday
Port Wentworth man indicted for wife’s murder
Storm Team 3