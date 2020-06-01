COVID-19 testing info for Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Efforts to increase widespread testing for COVID-19 continue in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. With many telehealth options and mobile clinics available, health officials encourage everyone to get tested, symptomatic, or not.

From free testing events to COVID-19 hotlines, WSAV.com NOW has gathered the information you need to know. Wondering what testing entails? Visit here for a firsthand account of the process.

You do not have to be experiencing them to get tested but symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or run nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Free testing events

Two events are scheduled in the Lowcountry this week. Everyone is eligible to be tested but officials ask you to preregister by calling 843-987-7555.

Thursday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Medical Center (1520 Grays Highway, Ridgeland)

Friday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Medical Center (1520 Grays Highway, Ridgeland)

The Coastal Health District (CHD) offers free testing available by appointment only at the specimen collection sites in Savannah, Richmond Hill, Pembroke and Brunswick. Appointments must be made over the phone. Call 912-230-9744 to begin the appointment process.

Temporary “pop-up” specimen collection sites are also available via CHD. The schedule below is subject to change based on the availability of testing kits and the weather.

Camden: Monday, June 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mary Lee Clark Elementary School, 318 Mickler Drive in St. Marys

Chatham: Tuesday, June 2, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Savannah High School, 400 Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah Thursday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. -1 p.m., Johnson High School, 3012 Sunset Blvd in Thunderbolt

Effingham: Friday, June 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., main entrance of the former Effingham County Middle School, 1290 Hwy. 119 South in Springfield

Glynn: Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick

Liberty: Wednesday, June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Shuman Gym Parking Lot at James Brown Park, 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville

Long: Thursday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Smiley Elementary School parking lot, 1530 Georgia Hwy 57 in Ludowici

McIntosh: Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., South Newport Baptist Church, 23344 US-17 in Townsend

Virtual screening

Many health systems are offering free, virtual screening appointments, 24/7.

Augusta University Health ExpressCare, often promoted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, is available online or in the app store (Google Play and Apple). Users simply choose a medical provider and start a video visit from the comfort of their home.



Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public.

The Medical University of South Carolina Health Virtual Urgent Care is among the health systems in the Palmetto State offering telehealth options. To access a free consult for the virus, simply log on and use the promo code COVID19.

Care from a provider is also available by video chat via Beaufort Memorial Hospital Care Anywhere.

More options

Fort Lowcountry residents, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has provided an interactive map and database of known locations of various COVID-19 test sampling sites. Visit here and search by city or county.

Anyone with general questions about the virus can call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a COVID-19 hotline available at 844-442-2681.

Residents in the Southeast Health District should call 1-855-473-4374 for assistance. The district serves a number of counties including Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne counties.

The Coastal Health District’s direct patient lines are also open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents can call the following numbers to be screened for the virus and referred if needed: