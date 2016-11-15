Cool Savannah

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
St. Patrick’s Day
Your Local Election HQ
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
Vaping Unveiled
National News
Washington
Health News
Coronavirus
Education
Entertainment News
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Savannah Shines in Council of Dads!
Video
North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax at Walmart
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by International Olympic Committee due to virus outbreak
Medicine & Money: Stimulus negotiations continue as virus numbers climb
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
WSAV NOW Weather
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
Download the free WSAV Weather app
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Thousands line up for food bank donations
Video
Top Stories
Coastal Health District experts address Coronavirus concerns
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV.com NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV.com NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Tournament
Japan 2020
Friday Night Blitz
National Signing Day
Blitz Border Bowl
Pro Football Challenge
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Remembering ‘Coach Steve’ and his impact on Richmond Hill basketball
Video
Top Stories
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
Sharks’ state title defense put on hold
Video
Georgia Southern’s Byington resigns, heads to James Madison
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Remarkable Women
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee due to virus outbreak
Cool Savannah
Art Walk founder announces latest partnership to raise money for SCAD scholarship
Video
Trending Stories
WSAV LIVESTREAM
WSAV.com NOW
Liberty County crash claims man’s life
Student starts movement to showcase struggle after SCAD closes all campuses
Video
Need to Know: Chatham County issues month-long emergency order
Video