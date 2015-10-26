Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Consumer Reports
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Military
Community
Washington-DC
National News
International News
Education
Buddy Check 3
Clear the Shelters
Weather
Storm Team 3
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Hurricane Central
Live Cams
Weather She Wrote Blog
Storm Watch Special 2019
Georgia Flood Maps
Closings Alert Sign Up
Report a Closing
Livestream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Analysis: Breaking Down SSU’s NCAA Violations and Infractions with Travis Jaudon
Top Stories
Savannah State Faces Fines, Penalties Following NCAA Level II Infractions
Top Stories
Analysis: Ike Smith Granted Eligibility Waiver?
NBA Pre-Draft Analysis: Possible Hawks Picks with Steven Karr
Talbott: Why Field Of Dreams Still Matters 30 Years Later
Inside Access: Chasing Scholarships at SSU’s Elite Prospect Camp
On Your Side
Events
Community Calendar
St. Jude Dream Home
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Pay It Forward
3 on Your Side
Perfect Pet
Photo Galleries
This Is Our History
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Contact Us
Story Ideas
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
Coastal
UPDATE: Coastal flood advisory in effect until 11 a.m.; no road closures reported at high tide
SC lawmaker weighs in against seismic testing, GA congressman says it can be done safely
Deal: State will pay local share for Irma cleanup on coast
Goodwill Industries of Coastal Georgia has a job for you!
Community invited to attend downtown streetscape meetings
More Coastal Headlines
Savannah Bananas Blow Past the Blowfish
Savannah Bananas Start Season Off Against The Martinsville Mustangs
National Signing Day 2016
Help Pick The Name For Savannah’s New Baseball Team
WSAV Friday Night Blitz, Week 12
Savannah Welcomes A New Baseball Team
Coastal Flooding: Possible Road Closings Tuesday Morning
Don't Miss
Teen drives car through Athens Chick-fil-A
Strangers save boy from drowning in Bluffton
Gator breaks lasso being removed from Hilton Head pool
Police apprehend scaly citizen in Pooler neighborhood
Rescue group believes dog was used for target practice in Georgia
VIDEO: Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
After yearlong search, Florida wildlife officials catch 5-foot lizard