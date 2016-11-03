Skip to content
Bill Cosby
Judge to decide if 81-year-old Bill Cosby goes to prison for ’04 sex assault
Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby arrives at courthouse for day-12 of retrial with wife Camille
Judge allows testimony on quaaludes in Bill Cosby re-trial
Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Bill Cosby knocked her out with pills, raped her
More Bill Cosby Headlines
Cosby lawyers claim prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Judge sets date for Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges
Cosby’s retrial delayed as new lawyers join case
Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked
The Latest: Cosby’s accuser, wife see defense’s argument
Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn’t take stand
Cosby’s image as father, family man on the line as sex trial begins today
Cosby arrives at court as jury selection begins in his ongoing sexual assault trial
Cosby lawyers say comedian is too blind to defend himself
Don't Miss
Teen drives car through Athens Chick-fil-A
Strangers save boy from drowning in Bluffton
Gator breaks lasso being removed from Hilton Head pool
Police apprehend scaly citizen in Pooler neighborhood
Rescue group believes dog was used for target practice in Georgia
VIDEO: Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
After yearlong search, Florida wildlife officials catch 5-foot lizard