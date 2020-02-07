Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Celebrating Black History
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Buddy Check 3
WSAV Ahora
Vaping Unveiled
Our Changing Climate
All Politics Are Local
Washington
National News
International News
Education
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Oscars 2020: Phoenix, Zellweger predicted to win, ‘Best Picture’ still up in the air
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
2 dead after vehicle submerged in pond near Montgomery Cross Road, Truman Pkwy
Wreckage found after small jet disappears from radar in Georgia
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
Storm Team 3 NOW
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV Sports NOW
College Sports
High School Sports
National Signing Day
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Border Bowl
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Analysis: Previewing GHSA state basketball playoffs
Top Stories
Windsor Forest boys, Johnson girls take home region crowns
Eagles pull of comeback against Cajuns, sweep Louisiana road trip
Scott takes over in Savannah State men’s basketball win
Eagle’s offense lights up Arkansas State in conference win
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
actresses
2020 Academy Awards Trivia
Trending Stories
2 dead after vehicle submerged in pond near Montgomery Cross Road, Truman Pkwy
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at W. 60th and Montgomery Streets
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside of Carey Hilliard’s on Abercorn Street Saturday
Free admission on Super Museum Sunday at sites across Georgia
Weather