Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Veterans Voices
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Washington
National News
International News
Consumer Reports
Community
Buddy Check 3
Education
Traffic
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Hurricane Central
Storm Team 3 NOW
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Our Changing Climate
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
The Big Game
MLB
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Statement Made: Tigers down conference favorite for homecoming win
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9 final scores and highlights
Meet the race car drivers of the 2019 Savannah Speed Classic
Jenkins High School Athletics under GHSA investigation
WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern recap with Savannah Morning News’ Travis Jaudon
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Holiday Hope
Community Corner
Jensen’s Pet Corner
WSAV Photographers
Photo Galleries
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
6th annual
Community Corner: 6th Annual Luncheon to thank local first responders
Trending Stories
‘Kill it immediately’ Wildlife officials now warn SC anglers of invasive snakehead
South Carolina pastor who impregnated girl twice sentenced to prison
Man fires several shots inside Georgia Walmart before killing himself
BREAKING: Woman’s body found on Hilton Head beach
Statement Made: Tigers down conference favorite for homecoming win
Trending Stories
‘Kill it immediately’ Wildlife officials now warn SC anglers of invasive snakehead
South Carolina pastor who impregnated girl twice sentenced to prison
Man fires several shots inside Georgia Walmart before killing himself
BREAKING: Woman’s body found on Hilton Head beach
Statement Made: Tigers down conference favorite for homecoming win